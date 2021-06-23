Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas firefighters respond to vacant house fire downtown

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pd4j_0acTVglZ00

Crews are on the scene of a vacant house fire on 414 S. 16th Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to smoke showing from a single-story house that has burned before, on June 2, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area near the fire:



Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

