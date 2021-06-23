Las Vegas firefighters respond to vacant house fire downtown

Crews are on the scene of a vacant house fire on 414 S. 16th Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to smoke showing from a single-story house that has burned before, on June 2, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area near the fire:

