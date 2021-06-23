Cancel
POTUS

Trust in news has grown in the UK during pandemic, research shows

BBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrust in news coverage has grown in the UK with the public appetite for reliable reporting increasing during the pandemic, research suggests. The Reuters Institute Digital News Report, conducted in January this year, found that 36% of people in the UK "trust most news most of the time". That figure...

Public HealthPsyPost

Research with frontline workers explores the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK and Ireland

Researchers at the University of Limerick’s RISE Lab and University of Gloucestershire’s HERA Lab have explored the experiences of frontline workers in the pandemic, as part of their CV19 Heroes project, uncovering new evidence for broader social influence in determining workers’ welfare. Dr. Elaine Kinsella and Dr. Rachel Sumner set up the CV19 Heroes project in March 2020 to track the welfare of all sectors of frontline workers in Ireland and the UK during the pandemic. The project has collected survey data and interview data from frontline keyworkers across all sectors (healthcare workers, but also supermarket workers, teachers, postal workers, police officers and Gardaí, delivery drivers, social workers, and many more) to understand more about their experiences, and what the consequences of their critical work will be.
EuropePosted by
The Independent

UK poorest nation per capita in northwest Europe, research shows

Boris Johnson is prime minister of the poorest country in north west Europe based on wealth per head of population, research shows.Analysis by the House of Commons research library – based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) data – shows the UK lags behind all 13 of its closest neighbours when it comes to per capita wealth.The 2021 figures show that the UK has a gross domestic product (GDP) income per head of the population of just £31,038 – behind other poor performers France on £32,622 and Finland on £34,187.Luxembourg was found to have the highest GDP per capita in north...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Norfolk expects boost in UK tourists during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic is restricting holidays abroad and making tourism in the UK more attractive. About 140 million day-trippers visit the East of England each year already. How can greater numbers be managed while protecting the environment?. BBC Politics East looks at how north Norfolk is coping with tourism, while...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Life satisfaction plunges among UK workers during pandemic

More employees are neglecting their physical health due to work as daily anxieties and dissatisfaction mount up, according to a report, While the blurring of work-life boundaries has brought welcome flexibility for many, the "increasingly ambiguous relationship between employers and employees is a major source of unease and uncertainty”, researchers said.The report, commissioned by Aviva, found that the number of employees who are completely satisfied with life dropped from 67 per cent in February 2020 to 57 per cent in March this year.Anxiety has also increased, particularly among women. The number of employees who report feeling anxious from day-to-day has...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Pandemic has increased trust in media: report

The pandemic has helped rebuild a little of the confidence lost in the media, and pushed news companies even more towards digital, according to the annual Reuters Institute report published Wednesday. - Shift to digital - The Reuters Institute, based at Britain's University of Oxford, found increased consumption of mainstream news particularly in countries with "strong and independent public service media". 
SocietyBBC

Rural racism in Dorset: Why is our countryside 98% white?

The death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests may have seemed a distant reality to many people in Dorset. In the predominantly rural county, the population is 97.9% white. But, as some the 2.1% who do not identify as white can testify, racism can be just...
Public HealthBBC

Government must clearly communicate Covid rule changes, say psychologists

If the public is to feel confident about the easing of Covid rules, then governments must explain clearly why the restrictions are no longer necessary, psychologists have said. Using nuanced language, acknowledging uncertainty and being empathetic are important, their research suggested. Most people support most public health decisions made on...
HealthBBC

Methadone alternative rolled out after Scottish prisons trial

A drug used in a pilot scheme to help prisoners affected by heroin addiction is to be rolled out across Scotland. Buvidal acts as a replacement treatment for methadone, with patients receiving an injection every 28 days instead of taking daily medication. The government said it had allocated £4m for...
Internetmediapost.com

People Spend Nearly 2 1/2 Hours Daily On Social Media

The following was previously published in an earlier edition of Social Media Insider. People worldwide spend two hours and 25 minutes each day using social media, according to research from We Are Social and Hootsuite. (Americans spend 18 minutes less than the global average.) Surprisingly, the total time spent on...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meghan Markle Slammed For Having 'Zero Class' By Former Model

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a great deal of criticism after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, and move out of the UK in search of a new lease on life. Following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received quite a bit of mixed feedback; while many people have shown support for the couple, others can't believe that they spoke so openly about private issues involving the royal family. The reviews haven't really caused Harry and Meghan to fall back any, however, as Harry has continued speaking out about his personal experience living in the UK in various interviews this year.
TechnologySlate

Silicon Valley Pretends That Algorithmic Bias Is Accidental. It’s Not.

In late June, the MIT Technology Review reported on the ways that some of the world’s largest job search sites—including LinkedIn, Monster, and ZipRecruiter—have attempted to eliminate bias in their artificial intelligence job-interview software. These remedies came after incidents in which A.I. video-interviewing software was found to discriminate against people with disabilities that affect facial expression and exhibit bias against candidates identified as women.
WorldBBC

Alice Hodgkinson: English teacher reported missing in Japan

The father of an English teacher who has gone missing in Japan says her disappearance is "out of character". Alice Hodgkinson, originally from Nottingham, was reported missing by her manager on 1 July after she failed to arrive at work in Tokyo. The 28-year-old teaches at Shane English School and...
Cell Phonestechworm.net

Google Removes 9 Android Apps That Stole Facebook Users’ Credentials

Google recently removed nine malicious apps from the Play Store after they were found stealing Facebook users’ logins and passwords. Discovered by security researchers at Dr. Web, these stealer trojans were found using a special mechanism to trick users into disclosing their Facebook login details by offering them photo editing and app lock features as well as disable in-app advertisements.
RussiaVTDigger

Mainstream media has a trust problem

I largely agree with Batra’s essay. But Batra misses an important point which is credibility of sources. Batra loses credibility when he mentions Wikileaks but then doesn’t mention that Julian Assange was held in solitary confinement in England at the request of the USA government. Putin’s involvement in disinformation has in no way been proven. The hacks and disinformation may be Russian but that doesn’t mean that Putin was involved. The New York Times has its’ own credibility problems after admitting that it didn’t investigate the claims of weapons of mass destruction in the lead up to the invasion of Iraq by the Bush administration and then the firing of reporter Chris Hedges when he reported truthfully. So the United States mainstream media has to take responsibility for some of the disintegration of trust in main stream reporting.
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: No decision yet on self-isolation rules

The Scottish government has not yet decided whether to follow England in changing the self-isolation rules for school pupils and people who have been double vaccinated. Scotland's education secretary said the government was "looking very seriously" at whether it can make changes. Shirley-Anne Somerville said decisions would be taken "as...
WorldBBC

Historic hidden folly uncovered in Birmingham garden

A folly has been revealed in all its glory at the bottom of a suburban garden after the homeowner decided to tidy it up before selling his house. Jonathan Bostock always knew of the existence of the structure, which was largely hidden in undergrowth at his home in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

