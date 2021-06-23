Trust in news has grown in the UK during pandemic, research shows

Researchers at the University of Limerick’s RISE Lab and University of Gloucestershire’s HERA Lab have explored the experiences of frontline workers in the pandemic, as part of their CV19 Heroes project, uncovering new evidence for broader social influence in determining workers’ welfare. Dr. Elaine Kinsella and Dr. Rachel Sumner set up the CV19 Heroes project in March 2020 to track the welfare of all sectors of frontline workers in Ireland and the UK during the pandemic. The project has collected survey data and interview data from frontline keyworkers across all sectors (healthcare workers, but also supermarket workers, teachers, postal workers, police officers and Gardaí, delivery drivers, social workers, and many more) to understand more about their experiences, and what the consequences of their critical work will be.