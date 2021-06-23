Trust in news has grown in the UK during pandemic, research shows

I largely agree with Batra’s essay. But Batra misses an important point which is credibility of sources. Batra loses credibility when he mentions Wikileaks but then doesn’t mention that Julian Assange was held in solitary confinement in England at the request of the USA government. Putin’s involvement in disinformation has in no way been proven. The hacks and disinformation may be Russian but that doesn’t mean that Putin was involved. The New York Times has its’ own credibility problems after admitting that it didn’t investigate the claims of weapons of mass destruction in the lead up to the invasion of Iraq by the Bush administration and then the firing of reporter Chris Hedges when he reported truthfully. So the United States mainstream media has to take responsibility for some of the disintegration of trust in main stream reporting.