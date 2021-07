Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Solv Protocol, a pioneer in the space of financial NFTs, is opening a new initiative designed to entice projects to issue and manage their allocations in the form of Solv “Vouchers” on its platform for secondary markets. To begin with, users can buy or sell them directly on solv.finance or on OpenSea. In addition, the vouchers can be used as collateral to borrow against on NFTfi.