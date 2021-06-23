Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

England clinch top spot in Euro 2020 group, Croatia reach last 16

By ANDY BUCHANAN, Laurence Griffiths, Steven GRIFFITHS
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUr3W_0acTUtt900
England forward Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against the Czech Republic /POOL/AFP

England clinched first place in Euro 2020 Group D with a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic, while Luka Modric's rocket propelled Croatia into the last 16 as their 3-1 victory over Scotland eliminated their Covid-hit opponents on Tuesday.

Already assured of playing in the last 16, England made certain that the knockout tie will be played in front of their own fans at Wembley thanks to Raheem Sterling's first-half winner against the Czechs.

England will face the second-placed team in Group F on June 29, with France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary all potential opponents.

Elsewhere, UEFA refused a request by Munich city authorities to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Germany's match against Hungary on Wednesday.

The Bavarian city had wanted to protest against Viktor Orban's right-wing government which has passed a law banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors.

But UEFA said it was "a politically and religiously neutral organisation" and blocked the proposal.

Munich said it would light up other landmarks instead.

- Scottish heartache -

At Wembley, the Czechs also knew they were sure to advance before kick-off, but their first defeat of the tournament left them in third place.

Their next opponent will be decided when the final two groups conclude on Wednesday.

Croatia leapfrogged the Czechs into second place with a commanding second-half display in Glasgow featuring one of the goals of the tournament from Real Madrid midfielder Modric.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up will play the second placed team in Group E -- which features Spain, Slovakia, Sweden or Poland -- in Copenhagen on Monday.

Scotland's first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup ended in heartache as they failed to meet their target of reaching the knockout stages of an international competition for the first time.

Having started Group D by narrowly beating Croatia 1-0 before being booed off after a drab 0-0 draw against Scotland, England produced a slightly more cohesive display against the Czechs.

There remains much for Southgate's men to work on, but England coped efficiently after a disrupted build-up that saw Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell forced into self-isolation after Scotland's coronavirus woes.

"We changed what we were doing overnight because of the change in personnel, so it is a huge credit to the players," Southgate said.

"There is more to come from us yet. We are not fluent but we have moments where we look a good side."

Southgate selected Jack Grealish to replace Mount and the Aston Villa midfielder provided a spark as his perfectly-flighted cross to the far post was headed in by Sterling in the 12th minute.

- Solid England -

Arsenal's 19-year-old winger Bukayo Saka, also given a surprise start by Southgate in place of Phil Foden, added pace and invention to the England attack.

But England couldn't find a killer second as Harry Kane's Euro goal drought extended to three games.

Kane was brilliantly denied by Tomas Vaclik's first-half save as he finally had his first shot on target in the tournament.

The Tottenham striker played the full 90 minutes for the first time in the tournament, but once again was a shadow of the player who finished as the Premier League's top scorer this season.

Southgate will take heart from England's solid defence.

They have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, with Harry Maguire returning from ankle ligament damage to partner John Stones in central defence and shutting out the Czechs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1md5nY_0acTUtt900
Croatia midfielder Luka Modric scored a cracker against Scotland /POOL/AFP

At Hampden Park, Callum McGregor cancelled out Nikola Vlasic's early opener to give Scotland hope heading into half-time.

But Modric showed the class that made him the man to break Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's grip on the Ballon d'Or in 2018, a stunning strike with the outside of his foot just after the hour mark restoring Croatia's lead.

Ivan Perisic's header rubbed salt into Scottish wounds 13 minutes from full time.

Scotland finished with only one point and they will rue the fact that Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour was ruled out of the Croatia game after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Without Gilmour, who had been the man of the match on his first Scotland start in the draw against England, Steve Clarke's team lacked the quality to compete with Croatia.

"Croatia are a top team and they showed that. We've acquitted ourselves well in the tournament. It's a young group. We want to go again," Clarke said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Covid#Czechs#Group F#Bavarian#Munich#Real Madrid#Group E#Croatia 1 0#Solid England Arsenal#The Premier League#Scotland Pool Afp#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England play Germany in Euro 2020 last 16 after Joachim Low’s side finish second in Group F

England will play Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2020 after Joachim Low’s side finished as runners-up in Group F.England qualified top of Group D on Tuesday evening as they beat Czech Republic 1-0, following the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw against Scotland and 1-0 victory over Croatia.As such, Gareth Southgate’s players knew their round-of-16 opponents would be the side that finished second in the ‘group of death’, and Germany occupied that spot by drawing 2-2 against Hungary on Wednesday night.France, meanwhile, qualified top of Group F with a 2-2 draw against Portugal, who finished third in the pool...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England win to top the group but bigger Euro 2020 tests now await

England are at least staying home. Gareth Southgate’s side did enough in the game and the group to finish first, but whether they’ve shown enough to win the tournament is a much bigger question.We will start to find out soon enough. As early as Tuesday, England will face a much harder task than an awkward Czech Republic, that were dismissed 1-0 in a game that rarely rose beyond “tactical”. One of France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary will await in the last 16.For all the prevarications about whether it would have been better to finish first or second, a runners-up...
Soccerchatsports.com

Harry Maguire admits England can 'of course' improve despite topping Group D at Euro 2020... calling on his Three Lions team-mates to 'tidy up' their game ahead of huge last-16 clash

Harry Maguire insists England are 'striving to improve' after accomplishing their objective of winning Group D at Euro 2020. The Manchester United defender was brought into Gareth Southgate's starting line-up against Czech Republic on Tuesday evening following 44 days on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury, which saw him miss the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal on May 26.
SoccerPosted by
CNN

Spain overcomes extraordinary own goal to beat Croatia and reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals

(CNN) — Spain overcame conceding a remarkable own goal to edge past Croatia in extra-time, winning 5-3 in an incredible encounter to reach the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. Three-time European Championship winner Spain had dominated the opening exchanges, but goalkeeper Unai Simon's incredible error -- a miscontrol from Pedri's back pass -- gifted Croatia a surprise lead.
SportsThe Independent

England Euro 2020 starting spots are up for grabs, Gareth Southgate reveals

England fans sing national anthem ahead of Czech Republic game. Gareth Southgate says starting spots are up for grabs as England begin preparations for next week’s tough-looking Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley. The Three Lions won a European Championship group for just the third time as 1-0 victories over...
SoccerCBS Sports

Euro 2020: Spain smash five past Slovakia but Sweden strike late to claim top spot in Group E

A day of high drama in Group E saw top spot change twice in the final six minutes as Sweden pipped Spain to top spot in added time with a 3-2 win over Poland. For a moment it seemed Robert Lewandowski might carry Poland into the last 16 but Viktor Claesson's late goal ensured that Sweden retained the top spot they had held coming into the final round of games but seemed destined to lose as Spain ran in the goals in Seville. A 5-0 win over Slovakia was certainly what they needed after a frustrating start to Euro 2020 that saw them drop four points, however, they had left it too late to avoid a round of 16 draw with Croatia that promises to be one of the most intriguing fixtures of the opening knockout round.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 matchday 19: England take on Germany for quarter-final spot

Gareth Southgate is looking to secure England’s passage through to the last eight with the Euro 2020 knockout phase kicking off for them against Germany in Tuesday’s eagerly anticipated clash. Much has been made of the clash with Germany, 25 years on from the semi-final Wembley meeting at Euro 96...
FIFAPosted by
newschain

Euro 2020 matchday 23 – England and Ukraine collide for semi-final spot

All roads lead to Rome for England on Saturday as Gareth Southgate’s men attempt to join Italy and Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Playing away from Wembley for the first time in the tournament, they will return to familiar territory on Wednesday if they can find a way past Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico to continue their climb up the “Everest” they have set themselves.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Spain prevail in extra-time epic with Croatia to reach Euro 2020 last eight

Copenhagen (AFP) – Spain reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Monday after an epic 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia which sets up a potential mouth-watering clash with world champions France. Spain had looked to be cruising into the quarter-finals at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen thanks to goals from...
SoccerSporting News

Raheem Sterling matches Gary Lineker as England reach Euro 2020 last eight

Raheem Sterling has joined Gary Lineker as the only players to score each of England's first three goals of a major tournament. Sterling scored the opener in the 75th minute against Germany on Tuesday, with Harry Kane adding a late strike to send the Three Lions into the Euro 2020 last eight with a 2-0 win at Wembley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy