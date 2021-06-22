Fuchs and Zamir of GFI broker sale of 6,378 s/f mixed-use bldg.
Brooklyn, NY GFI Realty Services, LLC handled the $3.55 million sale of 563-565 Nostrand Ave., two adjacent three-story mixed-use buildings consisting of eight free market apartments and two ground floor retail units, located in the Crown Heights neighborhood. GFI Realty associate Zachary Fuchs represented the seller, Chaim Streicher, and Kobi Zamir, also of GFI Realty, represented the buyer in the transaction, Mao Kai Zheng.nyrej.com