Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Fuchs and Zamir of GFI broker sale of 6,378 s/f mixed-use bldg.

nyrej.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn, NY GFI Realty Services, LLC handled the $3.55 million sale of 563-565 Nostrand Ave., two adjacent three-story mixed-use buildings consisting of eight free market apartments and two ground floor retail units, located in the Crown Heights neighborhood. GFI Realty associate Zachary Fuchs represented the seller, Chaim Streicher, and Kobi Zamir, also of GFI Realty, represented the buyer in the transaction, Mao Kai Zheng.

nyrej.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfi#Bldg#Brooklyn Botanic Garden#Brooklyn Museum#Ny Gfi Realty Services#Llc#Gfi Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy