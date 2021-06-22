I-80 pursuit includes damage at Crane Trust, taxi ride from Alda exit Chicago man arrested on numerous charges
An eventful pursuit along Interstate 80 Monday night included damage to fencing at Crane Trust, after which three people hailed a cab at the Alda interchange. Nike Stevens of Chicago was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Nebraska State Patrol. Stevens, 26, was the driver of a Jeep Patriot that also contained a woman and a child. At one point, the Patriot was traveling more than 100 mph, according to the State Patrol.kearneyhub.com