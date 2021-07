RTL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.85 ($62.18).