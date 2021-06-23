House Party Reboot Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Everyone has their own opinion and they’re entitled to it of course, but one has to ask: Did Stephen Dorff ever watch his performance in Blade back in the 90s? The question is pertinent at this point since as happens so often, the shade being thrown at the upcoming Black Widow movie, particularly by Dorff, is kind of amusing since some actors tend to act as though some movies are utter trash while what they might do is considered to be ‘high art’. Now let’s not get too twisted here since Stephen has starred in some interesting and eye-opening movies, but his turn as Deacon Frost was something that felt a little too forced, even for the 90s, though he did play a necessary villain that was bound to meet Wesley Snipes’ character Blade in final combat. If Dorff really wants to compare a movie to a bad video game as he did with Black Widow, however, it’s necessary to take a look at many of the comic book movies that have come along, include Blade. The movie was great for its time and was a lot of fun, up until a point.