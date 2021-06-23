Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

House Party Reboot Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Helen A. Lee
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 1990, the movie "House Party" launched a few careers, became a cult classic, took in more than $26 million with a limited release (via Box Office Mojo), and spawned a few sequels when it musically depicted the Black teen scene with "freshness and originality," as Roger Ebert put it in his review from the time. Today, the energy is on its way back, thanks to New Line and HBO Max.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Tosin Cole
Person
Roger Ebert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Springhill Company#The House Party#Old Town Road#Showbiz Cheat Sheet#Kid N Play#Full Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

'Jurassic World: Dominion’: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, New Dinosaurs, and More

Much like the notion of bringing dinosaurs back to life despite the risk involved, the Jurassic franchise is alive and well and is showing no signs of slowing down. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park took the world by storm when it opened, and while two subsequent sequels failed to capture the same magic of the first film, 2015’s Jurassic World continued the story with new characters (and a few familiar faces), revitalizing a once-dormant franchise.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Black Mirror, the psychological thriller that has won the hearts of so many people, has made many headlines over the years. The creator, Charlie Brooker, has made multiple episodes that have impressed the audience. The best part about the show is that none of the episodes has any general connection to each other. Each of the episodes has a unique storyline and they are all connected with some kind of psychological emotion that leaves the audience in suspense. Over the years, the show has only grown in numbers and has seen a major fan following. After 5 seasons and an interactive video game movie, what does the show have in store for us next?
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What If..? Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Villain, Timeline, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel is really stepping up their TV series game as they venture out into an upcoming animated series What If..? and that will make you question the MCU as you know it. Here is everything you need to know from the release date, trailer, cast, plot, villain, timeline, and news for the next show after the canon series Loki and movie of Black Widow.
TV Showsgamerevolution.com

Moon Knight movie: Is there going to be a new film in cinemas?

Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus TV shows, and anticipation for it is pretty high. Starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, it’s set to launch in next year, with six episodes. Hype for the show has led to many MCU fans asking one question: is there going to be a Moon Knight movie?
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 : Release Date | Where To Watch Online?

Warner Bros. Amination has finally revealed the official release date of its two-part animated series, Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. So, fans get ready to witness a thrilling climax. The makers have ignited a huge hype about part 2 with the release of its official trailer on June 22. So, when is the much-anticipated Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two dropping? Here are the hot updates.
Movieskentlive.news

Space Jam: A New Legacy release date, cast and trailer

Space Jam is the latest classic kids film to receive the Hollywood revival treatment with Space Jam: A New Legacy hitting the big screens this summer. The sequel follows up on the 1996 blockbuster comedy where the worlds of pro basketball and Looney Tunes hijinks collide. The original grossed at...
MoviesNew Haven Register

What to Watch in July: 'Black Widow,' 'Space Jam,' 'Ted Lasso' and New Paul McCartney Doc

History will decide for sure, but it seems likely that F9 sending cars into space at the end of June 2021 will mark the moment summer moviegoing started to return to something like normalcy. The season continues in full swing this month with the release of the first Marvel movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 and a long-awaited sequel to a Nineties NBA/Looney Tunes team-up. There’s life beyond blockbusters, on screens big and small, however, thanks to an offbeat Nicolas Cage drama, a love letter to a forgotten music fest, and the return of one of the defining TV shows of the Aughts. Kicking things off: an intriguing crime film from an always busy, seldom predictable filmmaker.
MoviesDen of Geek

Link Tank: The Best Movies from Director Steven Soderbergh

From heist movies to Magic Mike, these are the 15 best movies from No Sudden Move director Steven Soderburgh. “In 2013, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh retired from directing movies. During his brief time off from the theatrical film business, he helmed every episode of an acclaimed television series (The Knick), directed an off-Broadway production (The Library), published a novella on Twitter (Glue), and even began importing and selling his own brand of Bolivian liquor (Singani 63). Clearly, the guy likes to stay busy, always seeking out the next creative challenge to take on or the latest artistic puzzle to solve.”
MoviesCollider

'Thor 4': Release Date, Cast, MCU Connections & Everything We Know So Far About 'Love and Thunder'

Thor is doing something not even Iron Man and Steve Rogers have accomplished - getting a fourth movie. We last saw Thor save the universe from destruction in Avengers: Endgame and later blasting off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. His next film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is the latest installment in the Thor franchise and will feature a host of Marvel characters, old and new. But how much do we know about Thor 4? Well, let’s find out!
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “Free Food for Millionaires” Release Date & More – Here Is All We Know So Far

After delivering two masterpiece series, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Bridgerton”, the streaming king, Netflix is planning something massive again. The much-awaited period drama series, “Free Food for Millionaires”, based on Min Jin Lee’s famous novel is under development. Here is everything we know about the upcoming blockbuster. Netflix is gathering...
Moviesflickdirect.com

48 Hrs. Blu-ray Review

Murphy’s performance as Hammond, displays an actor on the verge of blooming into the most fruitful years of his career. Before there was Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy; Coming to America) and Det. Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold; Fast Times at Ridgemont High), Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson; Braveheart) and Richard Murtaugh (Danny Glover; 2012) or Mike Lowry (Will Smith; Independence Day) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence; Big Mama's House), there was Jack Cates (Nick Nolte; The Prince of Tides) and Reggie Hammond (also played by Murphy) in 48 Hrs.
MoviesTVOvermind

Stephen Dorff Really Disliked The New Black Widow Movie

Everyone has their own opinion and they’re entitled to it of course, but one has to ask: Did Stephen Dorff ever watch his performance in Blade back in the 90s? The question is pertinent at this point since as happens so often, the shade being thrown at the upcoming Black Widow movie, particularly by Dorff, is kind of amusing since some actors tend to act as though some movies are utter trash while what they might do is considered to be ‘high art’. Now let’s not get too twisted here since Stephen has starred in some interesting and eye-opening movies, but his turn as Deacon Frost was something that felt a little too forced, even for the 90s, though he did play a necessary villain that was bound to meet Wesley Snipes’ character Blade in final combat. If Dorff really wants to compare a movie to a bad video game as he did with Black Widow, however, it’s necessary to take a look at many of the comic book movies that have come along, include Blade. The movie was great for its time and was a lot of fun, up until a point.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy