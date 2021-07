Life is happening at Banning Lewis Ranch, and life continues to grow! Already recognized as the fastest-selling community in Colorado Springs for seven years and ranked in the Top 50 master planned communities in the nation, Banning Lewis Ranch will add another 1,600 homes that will start becoming available for sale by spring 2022. Banning Lewis Ranch will eventually span nearly from Woodmen Road south to Stetson Hills Boulevard and from Marksheffel Road east to Highway 24. But more than just homes and roads, Banning Lewis Ranch will continue to expand its signature sense of community.