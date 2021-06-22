Cancel
Beckley, WV

Plan to buy Zen’s shows city has money for other projects

Andover Townsman
 15 days ago

Two plus two equals three. This doesn’t add up, just like the words and actions of the City of Beckley don’t add up. The city can’t get enough lifeguards to work New River Park Pool, and it isn’t because of low wages. The pool needs significant maintenance, but there is no money available to repair it. Over the last year, council members have asked for funds to help local businesses and beautification efforts in their wards, but were told money was not available. Half of our city parks are rusting away for lack of paint. The city can only pave our streets every 25 years because of a lack of funding. The city wants to tear down the Roche Lab building on Prince Street because it will require $1 million to repair and the city doesn’t have the money.

www.register-herald.com
