‘A’ Mountain Fireworks Celebration to go on this year for Fourth of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The show will go on!. The 24th annual ‘A’ Mountain Fireworks Celebration will start at around 9:15 p.m., Sunday, July 4. The City of Tucson said community members may enjoy the “A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration with free parking at the Tucson Convention Center’s (TCC) Parking Lot B (off Cushing Street between Granada and Church avenues) or Parking Lot C (off Granada between Broadway Boulevard and Cushing Street). There are limited spaces in Lot C due to TCC construction and Lot B is limited to a single entrance and exit from Cushing Street so please allow for additional time to arrive and leave. The new Lot A garage (off of Church Avenue) will be closed. For more information, including ADA-related accommodations at the above-listed locations, call the Tucson Convention Center at (520) 791-4101.