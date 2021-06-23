The Bioinformatics Services market To put Its innovative foot forward going forward
In 2018, the global market for bioinformatics services registered revenues worth US$ 1.9 Bn. Spectacular growth in the deployment of bioinformatics services is likely to offer a strong impetus to the global market value in 2019, at an estimated 13% Y-o-Y growth rate. A new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study has projected robust growth prospects for the bioinformatics services industry over the course of the next few years.ksusentinel.com