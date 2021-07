Team USA, assemble! At long last, the prestigious group of gymnasts selected to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was finalized following an electric, four-day trials process. Joining Olympic veteran Simone Biles are newcomers Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. MyKayla Skinner, who traveled to Rio in 2016 as an alternate, was selected to compete as an individual. She joins fellow individual Olympic contender Jade Carey, who secured a ticket to Tokyo prior to last year's postponement. On the men's side, Sam Mikulak will lead Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus to the podium, while Alec Yoder is set to compete as...