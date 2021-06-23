Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cal/OSHA air filtration requirements for employers

By Mimi Elkalla
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCLf4_0acTTjLK00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal/OSHA approved a new set of workplace emergency temporary standards on June 17.

One of the biggest takeaways was that workers no longer have to wear facial coverings if fully vaccinated. Still, there are a few things employers need to keep in mind when it comes to making sure there is adequate ventilation throughout the workplace.

Cal/OSHA said, “Employers must review the Interim guidance for Ventilation, Filtration, and Air Quality in Indoor Environments,” and “Employers must evaluate ventilation systems to maximize outdoor air and increase filtration efficiency, and evaluate the use of additional air cleaning systems.”

RELATED: Cal/OSHA approves rules allowing fully vaccinated workers to go without masks

“We installed this air purifying machine last year in May,” said Patrizia Branchi, owner of the Operacaffe in the Gaslamp quarter.

She said before she knew just how bad the pandemic would get, she had the air purifying system installed last year. Although coronavirus restrictions have mostly been lifted, she said she is still cleaning strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols in place.

“We have somebody going to the restaurant every early morning to clean. We’re still sanitizing everything,” said Branchi, adding she also still offers masks to customers and employees who request one.

Legal analyst Dan Eaton said employers should be doing everything possible to keep their employers safe, but if workers don’t feel safe, they should speak to their employers about their concerns.

“This is basically telling employers that they should look at California Department of Public Health guidance and resource center there for air filtration,” he said. “At the end of the day, if employees aren’t satisfied, they can go to the website of the California Occupational Safety and Health information for further resources about ways to file a complaint.”

A spokesperson for Cal/OSHA tells ABC 10News that employees have the right to file a confidential complaint with Cal/OSHA, and that they will respond to all complaints. Cal/OSHA will also follow up with all complaints if an employee provides their contact information and name. "Cal/OSHA will get in touch with the employer to start an investigation or onsite inspection to ensure any unsafe conditions are corrected," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Cal/OSHA said the latest standards are legal requirements for employers “under Title 8 of the California Code of Regulations,” and Cal/OSHA can give citations with monetary penalties if the regulations are violated.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Eaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filtration#Osha#Cal Osha#Interim#Ventilation#Abc 10news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
IE Voice

CAL/OSHA Issues New COVID-19 Protection Emergency Standards Subsequent to Reopening

California officially reopened on June 15, eliminating some COVID-19 safety requirements for fully vaccinated people. Following the state’s reopening, the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to update the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards. Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that solidified revisions to the COVID-19 Protection Emergency Standards...
Pharmaceuticalsmprnews.org

Intelligence Squared debate: Can employers and schools require vaccines?

As more and more Americans become vaccinated, schools, businesses and health care facilities are facing a tough decision: Will they require students, employees and caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine?. Those who say yes cite safety concerns — particularly when dealing with vulnerable populations — and call it a necessary...
Public HealthAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Attorney: Employers can require unvaccinated workers to wear masks

PLATTSBURGH — Requiring unvaccinated employees to wear masks is 100% within employers’ authority, local attorney Jacqueline “Jaci” Kelleher said Wednesday. Pointing to the more contagious nature of the newer delta variant of the coronavirus, she posited that the question of whether they had to do so was the wrong one.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
HealthCNBC

LaSalle's Tom Gimbel on employers requiring workers to get vaccinated

Morgan Stanley told staff Tuesday that workers and clients who are not vaccinated will be barred from returning to New York City and Westchester Country offices beginning July 12. Employees who aren't vaccinated will have to continue working remotely. The move will allow the bank to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices. Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joined "Squawk Box" on Wednesday to discuss the return to the office debate.
Healthwsiu.org

Pritzker Signs Law Extending Grant Program for Behavioral Health Services

Illinois must develop a plan to continue a grant program for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics by January 2022. Governor JB Pritzker signed the legislation, which will extend a grant program that provides funding for behavioral health providers. Some providers have already begun to been receiving CCBHC funding through federal grants.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 1

Community Policy