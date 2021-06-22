Longtime Philadelphia Pride Parade organizers apparently dissolve

A group of neo-Nazi white supremacists marched through Philadelphia, causing some fights to break out and jeers from the onlookers.Dozens of men marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings, NBC 10 reports.Some of the men, who appeared to belong to the Texas-based Patriot Front group, were also waving American flags and other insignia as they marched through the Philadelphia streets on Saturday night.Reports of the march revealed that the group was shouting “Reclaim America” and “America is not for sale”, among other chants.Onlookers jeered at the group, with...