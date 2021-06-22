Cancel
Longtime Philadelphia Pride Parade organizers apparently dissolve

By Andrew Kramer
The group that organizes Philadelphia’s large LGBTQ pride events has apparently disbanded, after many in the area’s LGBTQ community vehemently criticized the organization’s recent social media posts.

