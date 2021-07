Increasing vaccinations and an improving economy allow Americans to joyfully return to enjoying their Summer. As indicated last month, vaccinations for COVID-19 in the U.S. continue to be rolled out, with over 46% of the country’s population fully vaccinated by the end of June, but still well short of the share required to achieve herd immunity. Meanwhile, supply chain disruptions and difficulties in filling jobs, especially for small businesses, are contributing to higher inflation which so far may be transitory, but could become stuck at higher levels depending on when and how the Federal Reserve reacts.