What the papers say – June 23

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
A collection of British newspapers (PA Wire)

News about a second referendum on Scottish independence, coronavirus regulations and Euro 2020 feature on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

So-called Indyref2 – a second vote on whether Scotland should become independent – leads The Daily Telegraph, with the paper featuring an interview with Cabinet minister Michael Gove who says the UK Government will not offer a new poll before the next general election.

Another referendum leads the Daily Express, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the freedoms of Brexit will help shape a “better future” on the fifth anniversary of the vote.

Summer holidays lead the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror, both reporting that vaccinated Britons may be able to avoid quarantine upon returning from amber list countries from July 19.

The Times leads with reports all lockdown restrictions, such as facemasks and social distancing, will be scrapped from the same date.

But the i says hopes have risen in Government on lifting restrictions two weeks earlier, on July 5.

Pictures of celebrating England footballers feature on the front of many papers, with The Sun reporting on the Three Lions topping their group but facing a stern test in the next round.

The Daily Star has a “handy guide” for those struggling to follow “England’s Euro 2020 shenanigans” after their group win could see them face trickier opponents in the Round of 16.

And Metro writes 60,000 fans will be in attendance for the final of the competition at Wembley.

Controversial plans to privatise Channel 4 lead The Guardian as Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he would hold a “swift consultation” on selling the channel.

The Financial Times says 5.2 million people became millionaires – in dollar terms – last year despite the havoc wrought by Covid.

And The Independent writes a new trade deal with Pacific nations would boost GDP by 0.08% by 2036.

newschain

