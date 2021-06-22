Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

‘Gutted’ Scott McKenna pays tribute to Croatia’s quality after Euros loss

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fG94Y_0acTSCIq00
Scott McKenna, left, places his hands on his head (PA Wire)

A “gutted” Scott McKenna has said the quality and experience of Croatia proved the difference as Scotland’s Euro 2020 dreams ended in Glasgow.

But the Scotland defender feels Steve Clarke’s side can use their exposure to the big stage as a platform to play there more regularly.

Callum McGregor fired Scotland level at Hampden and John McGinn could not convert a chance at 1-1, before Croatia veterans Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic produced masterful finishes to earn a 3-1 Hampden win for the World Cup runners-up.

Both sides needed a win to progress and the visitors’ class in possession told despite Scotland creating a number of chances before finishing bottom of Group D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO3VQ_0acTSCIq00
Scotland bowed out (PA Wire)

McKenna, who replaced the injured Grant Hanley in the first half, said: “I’m mostly just gutted, to be honest. After coming on after about half an hour, then getting ourselves back in the game just before half-time, we went out hoping for a big second half – but it just didn’t work out that way.

“We had some chances. But ultimately their quality got the better of us, in the end.

“I think we probably lacked a bit of experience. Croatia are a team who have been on this stage many times before.

“They probably showed that better than us, knowing how to manage the game, getting the goals at the right time. That got the better of us.

“But it’s a learning experience for everyone and hopefully, going forward, we put all these things together and it puts us in a better place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZ10U_0acTSCIq00
Nathan Patterson (PA Wire)

Scotland are now determined to ensure their first major tournament in 23 years is not a one-off.

McKenna believes their Euros experience, coupled with the emergence of young players Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson, offers hope.

Turnbull did not get on the pitch but Gilmour earned UEFA’s star man award in the goalless draw with England before being struck down by Covid-19, while Patterson showed enough in his late cameo against Croatia to suggest he is ready for international football.

... we have got to make sure this is just the start of Scotland qualifying for major tournaments – it’s not the end

McKenna said: “Going out of the tournament is always going to be disappointing.

“But hopefully this is just the start of Scotland being back at major tournaments. Hopefully we qualify for the World Cup going forward.

“We have seen how good the levels were against England the other night.

“Nathan has been tremendous every day in training and we saw the quality of David Turnbull against Holland as well. He has probably not played as much since then as he would have liked, but it’s exciting going forward.

“We have also got to remember we have no players in their 30s, really, that are going out.

“Andy (Robertson) is still young, as is John McGinn. Our big players are still at a great age and they will still be with us for many tournaments going forward.

“As much as the young ones are exciting as well, it’s good we’ve still got the more senior ones about as well.

“It was one of the things the manager said after the game, that we will be disappointed, but we have got to make sure this is just the start of Scotland qualifying for major tournaments – it’s not the end.

“I think when we look back at it, it will be a positive experience and we will want to do it all over again. Hopefully we can do that.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Scott Mckenna
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Grant Hanley
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
John Mcginn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatia#Euros#Group D Mckenna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Football rumours: Real Madrid show interest in Raheem Sterling

England hero Raheem Sterling is attracting interest from Real Madrid, according to The Athletic. The 26-year-old has put himself in the spotlight with his performances at Euro 2020, and the Spanish giants are at the head of the queue for his signature. Sterling is said to be open to offers, but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants the winger to stay at the Etihad Stadium.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

From one night in Rome to Pirlo’s Panenka – classic England-Italy encounters

England have reached the final of Euro 2020 where they will take on Italy at Wembley on Sunday.It will be the 28th meeting between the two nations, with the most recent three years ago in London when Jamie Vardy’s opener was cancelled out by a late Lorenzo Insigne penalty.Here, the PA news agency looks at five memorable clashes between the teams ahead of Sunday’s final.
SoccerCharlotteObserver.com

Croatia’s Perišić has virus, will miss next Euro 2020 game

Croatia forward Ivan Perišić tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and will miss the match against Spain in the round of 16 of the European Championship. Perišić will have to self-isolate for 10 days, the Croatian team said in a statement. The rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Spain’s Euro rejuvenation put to the test by Modric’s Croatia

Copenhagen (AFP) – The good news for Spain came all at once, their five-goal rout of Slovakia on Wednesday steering them clear of an early exit and restoring hope they could even win Euro 2020. Luis Enrique said he would have taken any position in Group E as long as...
SoccerESPN

Spain into Euro 2020 quarters after scintillating win over Croatia

Spain striker Alvaro Morata answered vicious criticism by helping fire his side to a 5-3 win over Croatia after extra time on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in a breathless match laced with storylines. In the best game of the tournament so far, Spain fell behind in...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren, Hickey, Ajer

Celtic are closing in on £3.5m deal for Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey a year after missing out on the former Hearts player. (Scottish Sun) Norwich City are set go back in with a renewed £12m bid for Kristoffer Ajer as Celtic consider sell-on clause options. (Daily Record) Russian sides Spartak...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

SPORTS AGENDA: Sky Sports News axe 20-25 staff despite paying reality star Mark Wright to present a Euros morning show... while Fulham REFUSE Scott Parker a chance to say final farewells after his move to manage Championship rivals Bournemouth

Sky Sports News carried out a brutal cull last week with 20-25 staff set to depart. Some have pointed out that the cuts, which have left many devastated, come at a time when the broadcaster is paying reality TV star and former Crawley Town footballer Mark Wright to present a morning show during the Euros.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Ciro Immobile's Play-Acting Vs Belgium Worthy Of Ban, Pundit Says

Ciro Immobile deserves to be banned for his play-acting against Belgium, former England and Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says. The Italy striker was the talk of the town after he 'came back alive" during the goal celebrations for the Azzurri's opener at the Allianz Arena. When Nico Barella picked up...
Posted by
newschain

Cedric Itten strikes late for Rangers after James Tavernier’s penalty miss

A late Cedric Itten goal after skipper James Tavernier missed a penalty gave Rangers a 1-0 friendly win over Partick Thistle at Firhill. Jermain Defoe and Glenn Middleton missed chances for a first-half Gers side which consisted mostly of fringe players, while visiting keeper Robby McCrorie tipped a header from Brian Graham over the bar with the Thistle striker heading a second Richard Foster cross wide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy