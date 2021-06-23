20 Best British Shows to Stream Right Now, from ‘The IT Crowd’ to ‘Downton Abbey’

Just as things have begun to settle into a ‘New Normal’ on Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes escalates the drama and plotlines that will continue throughout Season 4! Out of all the episodes this season, these are the ones that tend to go by in a blink of an eye for me (at least until the holiday special in London, which is a treat in and of itself). In some ways, the show has returned to its roots: house parties, romantic liaisons, and pressing the barriers of socially accepted norms. Nevertheless, the show doesn’t shy away in giving us moments that shock and surprise us among the comforts we’ve come to expect from Downton. So let’s dive right in!