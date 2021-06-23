Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

20 Best British Shows to Stream Right Now, from ‘The IT Crowd’ to ‘Downton Abbey’

By Nakeisha Campbell
purewow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest perks of streaming content online is having a wealth of great TV shows right at our fingertips. From family-friendly sitcoms to binge-worthy Latinx titles, the options are endless. But have you ever considered exploring shows from across the pond, like Luther, Downton Abbey and The Crown? If not, then it’s time to hop on board. Here are some of the best British TV shows you can stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more.

www.purewow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Harry Treadaway
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
James Corden
Person
Brenda Blethyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#British Sitcom#Hulu#Downton Abbey#Misfits#Scott Bailey#Itv#Harlots#Line Of Duty#Anti Corruption Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviespurewow.com

20 Magical Movies Like ‘Harry Potter’ to Stream Right Now

If you’ve been trying to fill the Harry Potter-sized void in your life ever since J.K. Rowling published her seventh book in the original series, you are not alone. Although it’s been nearly a decade since we all bid farewell to the boy who lived, we still can’t get our minds off of the wizarding world (anyone else still waiting on acceptance letters from Hogwarts?!). But thankfully, there are quite a few titles with Potter-like themes and characteristics to enchant our inner child. Whether you’re into magical beasts or fierce young heroes with a knack for defeating the bad guys, here are 20 movies like Harry Potter you should check out.
New York City, NYObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

From arson fires, sinister pregnancies and wars against greedy land developers, this week’s streaming guide features characters up against insurmountable odds. And Peacock’s Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell exposes the perverse inner circle of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On a more uplifting note, documentary fans can also witness the incredible efforts of athletes to overcome issues of poverty and gender discrimination with LFG and Sisters on Track. Don’t miss the latest releases this weekend with Observer Entertainment.
TV Showsverywellfamily.com

10 Best Postpartum TV Shows to Stream

Having a new baby is tiring and time-consuming, but there’s also a lot of time spent sitting, too. In fact, you will be spending more hours than you might expect on the couch feeding your little one, and an undue amount of time with your tiny nugget snuggling on your chest.
TV SeriesNews Channel Nebraska

Best British TV shows

From Newcastle Brown Ale to Pink Floyd, Americans love the cultural gifts of the British—but perhaps none so much as British television shows. These series have a long and proven history of offering up some of the most iconic dramas, documentaries, mysteries, and sitcoms. From mind-altering science fiction to political sitcoms to sketch comedies, British TV keeps the bar high for what's considered great TV.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

The Best Documentaries to Stream Right Now

Long ago, documentaries might have gotten a bad rap for not offering the inherent cinematic escapism of action-adventure odysseys or superhero extravaganzas. But, truth be told, the capital-T truth presents rich stories that even our most creative screenwriters could not imagine, and these days viewers realize they’re where some of the most fascinating plots can be found.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Downton Abbey 2' Pushed From Holiday Release to March 2022 Debut

Fans will have to wait a little longer to return to Downton. Focus Features is pushing the North American release of “Downton Abbey 2” from Dec. 22, 2021, to March 18, 2022. The film will now compete against “Unbreakable Boy,” a drama with Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy and Patricia Heaton....
MoviesDeadline

‘Downton Abbey 2’ To Throw Its Gates Open In Spring 2022

Focus Features is shifting Downton Abbey 2 from Dec. 22 to Friday, March 18, 2022. Universal Pictures International will release internationally on the same date. The pic’s original principal cast have returned for the second film, which wraps production in August. New additions are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The screenplay is by Downton creator and Oscar winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is directing.
TV SeriesGPB

Downton Abbey Revisited – Season 4 Episodes 2 & 3 (Find someone you can tell.)

Just as things have begun to settle into a ‘New Normal’ on Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes escalates the drama and plotlines that will continue throughout Season 4! Out of all the episodes this season, these are the ones that tend to go by in a blink of an eye for me (at least until the holiday special in London, which is a treat in and of itself). In some ways, the show has returned to its roots: house parties, romantic liaisons, and pressing the barriers of socially accepted norms. Nevertheless, the show doesn’t shy away in giving us moments that shock and surprise us among the comforts we’ve come to expect from Downton. So let’s dive right in!
TV Series247tempo.com

Most Binge-Worthy Series You Can Stream Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways, among other things keeping many people homebound for months. Fortunately, we’ve had great at-home entertainment options thanks to a plethora of streaming services. Binge-watching has become a national pastime. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of the most binge-worthy series...
MoviesEastern Arizona Courier

Downton Abbey sequel delayed to March 2022

The 'Downton Abbey' sequel has been pushed back to March 2022. Production on a follow-up to the hit 2019 film, based on the period drama TV series, began in April and the movie was originally slated for a Christmas release. However, the movie - which wraps production next month -...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Top 25 Most Viewed British Television Shows

Americans like British cultural contributions, from Newcastle Brown Ale to Pink Floyd, but none more so than British television shows. These shows have a lengthy history of producing some of the most well-known dramas, documentaries, mysteries, and sitcoms. From mind-bending science fiction to political sitcoms to sketch comedy, British television consistently raises the standard for what constitutes excellent television.
MoviesCollider

'Downton Abbey 2' Filming Begins as First Set Photo Revealed

Time to polish the silver, prepare a lavish dinner, and get ready for some low-stakes British drama, because Downton Abbey 2 is currently filming, and the first behind-the-scenes photo from the production is here. The image, shared by Focus Features’ Twitter account, shows the film’s clapper, with a blurred scene...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shows Like Teen Wolf To Watch Streaming Right Now

The supernatural has always been something that has intrigued viewers for some time. From monster movies to big-time sagas like Harry Potter, there always seems to be some sort of amazing fantasy world out there for people like us to escape into. That’s why when Teen Wolf, starring Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O'Brien, and more, debuted a decade ago, it became a major hit for MTV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy