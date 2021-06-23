Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doña Ana County, NM

Doña Ana County girl under age 10 dies in hospital from Covid

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUxRu_0acTS5D000

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- State health officials said Tuesday that a young Doña Ana County girl was among four new deaths occurring in New Mexico stemming from Covid-19.

The New Mexico Department of Health indicated the girl was under the age of ten, but didn't identify which community in Dona Ana County she was from.

Officials said the girl died at a hospital where she was being treated for the virus; she also had an underlying medical condition that contributed to her death.

Another southern New Mexico resident was also among the four victims whose deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday: She was an Otero County woman in her 80s who had also been hospitalized.

The post Doña Ana County girl under age 10 dies in hospital from Covid appeared first on KVIA .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Doña Ana County, NM
Doña Ana County, NM
Health
Doña Ana County, NM
Government
City
Dona Ana County, NM
City
Doña Ana, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Anthony, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Anthony, Sunland Park among safest places to live in New Mexico

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Two El Paso-area communities are among the safest places to live in New Mexico, according to a new report from Safewise. Safewise looked at the most recent FBI crime data stats including violent crime, package theft and murders, to make their determinations, ABC affiliate KOAT noted. The online publication Only in Your State published The post Anthony, Sunland Park among safest places to live in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

14 El Pasoans died from Covid in past week; some victims were in 20s, 30s

EL PASO, Texas -- Fourteen El Pasoans were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 over the past week, health department officials announced Tuesday, with the youngest victims being in their 20s and 30s. Those fatalities brought the a cumulative pandemic death tally in El Paso County to 2,656. The latest victims included: 1 man in The post 14 El Pasoans died from Covid in past week; some victims were in 20s, 30s appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

‘Keep them out of sight’: El Paso doctor sees increase in children exposed to cleaning products

EL PASO, Texas -- Local doctors say exposures to household cleaning products increased dramatically during the height of the pandemic. As kids have more time on their hands during the summer, it's important to keep an eye on items in order to prevent your kids from getting sick. Dr. Sarah Watkins with Texas Tech Physicians The post ‘Keep them out of sight’: El Paso doctor sees increase in children exposed to cleaning products appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Crime Scene Unit examines northeast El Paso home after body is discovered

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso police Crime Scene Unit responded to a northeast El Paso home on Wednesday after a body was found there. The discovery was made in the 4100 block of Fred Wilson Avenue near Gateway South. Initially officers thought it might be a possible suicide, but the response by CSU The post Crime Scene Unit examines northeast El Paso home after body is discovered appeared first on KVIA.
Public SafetyPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

63-year-old hiker found dead at White Sands National Park

WHITE SANDS NATIONAL MONUMENT, New Mexico -- A hiker was found dead at White Sands National Monument over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officials said Tuesday, but no foul play was suspected. The deceased hiker was identified as Jeffrey Minshew, 63, of Moriarty, New Mexico. Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue crews said they located The post 63-year-old hiker found dead at White Sands National Park appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Public Schools selects Pamela Cort as new board member

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After a school board member resigned last month citing "gross displays of harassment," New Mexico's second largest school district has selected a longtime teacher to replace her. Pamela Cort will hold office for the remainder of Terrie Dallman's term, which ends this year in 2021. The election for district two The post Las Cruces Public Schools selects Pamela Cort as new board member appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

4 migrants saved from Rio Grande after west El Paso storm

EL PASO, Texas -- Four migrants stuck in the Rio Grande were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents who spotted them a short time after a super storm moved through west El Paso. Monday night's river rescue by border agents took place near Paisano and Executive; none of the migrants were seriously hurt - but The post 4 migrants saved from Rio Grande after west El Paso storm appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 hurt, 1 arrested after east El Paso fight between neighbors ends in stabbing

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — One man was hospitalized and another was behind bars Tuesday following a fight between east El Paso neighbors that ended in a stabbing. The incident in the 3800 block of Leticia stemmed from what police described as an "ongoing dispute between neighbors." 27–year-old Julio Eduardo Munoz was hospitalized in serious The post 1 hurt, 1 arrested after east El Paso fight between neighbors ends in stabbing appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Victim killed in I-10 El Paso County crash near state line is identified

UPDATE, July 4: Sheriff’s deputies identified the crash victim killed as 69-year-old Francisco Higareda. ORIGINAL REPORT, July 3: EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly two-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near the Texas/New Mexico state line in El Paso County for hours on Saturday morning. RELATED STORY: 1 dead, several hurt in The post Victim killed in I-10 El Paso County crash near state line is identified appeared first on KVIA.
Public HealthPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico fully reopens, pandemic restrictions lifted

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico fully reopened Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the state following 16 months of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So what does this mean? All businesses may once again operate at 100%, inside or outsideAll limitations on mass gathering are liftedLarge events and organizations may resume The post New Mexico fully reopens, pandemic restrictions lifted appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

I-10 reopens near state line in El Paso County after deadly crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly two-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near the Texas/New Mexico state line in El Paso County for hours on Saturday morning. RELATED STORY: 1 dead, several hurt in 4-vehicle east El Paso crash According to transportation officials, the highway finally reopened completely around 11:15 a.m. Earlier, The post I-10 reopens near state line in El Paso County after deadly crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Arrest made in east El Paso crash that left 1 dead, several hurt

UPDATE, July 4: The victim killed in the crash has been identified by sheriff’s deputies as 58-year-old Ernest Saenz.Authorities said they also made an arrest in connection with this deadly crash, but they didn’t identify that person or indicate the charges. ORIGINAL REPORT, July 3: EL PASO, Texas — One person was killed and several The post Arrest made in east El Paso crash that left 1 dead, several hurt appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

LCPD defends shooting dog that rushed officers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces Police Department is defending the shooting of a dog that rushed two of its officers earlier this week, calling it an unfortunate and tragic incident. The officers responded to a welfare check when police said the dog charged at them, leaving them no choice but to fatally The post LCPD defends shooting dog that rushed officers appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead, several hurt in 4-vehicle east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in an east El Paso traffic collision Saturday afternoon that involved multiple vehicles. It happened at Montana and Rich Beem about 2 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies said the crash involved four vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital. Authorities indicated one of the The post 1 dead, several hurt in 4-vehicle east El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol raids El Paso & Sunland Park stash houses, finds 65 smuggled migrants

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents raided two Borderland stash houses utilized by human smugglers this week, rounding up over five-dozen migrants, authorities said Friday. RELATED STORY: 5 stranded migrant kids rescued from rain-swollen Rio Grande One of the stash house busts occurred in Sunland Park, where border agents said the found 43 The post Border Patrol raids El Paso & Sunland Park stash houses, finds 65 smuggled migrants appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Boy seriously hurt in south-central El Paso drive-by shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- A manhunt was underway Friday night for the gunman who seriously wounded a 15-year-old boy in south-central El Paso during a drive-by shooting. It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Tays. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center with what police indicated were life-threatening injuries. Patrol units The post Boy seriously hurt in south-central El Paso drive-by shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Lower Valley domestic dispute ends with 1 stabbed, wounded

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department was investigating a domestic dispute between a couple which resulted in one of them being taken to the hospital early Friday morning. A police spokesman said it happened on the 7900 block of San Jose Rd. in the Lower Valley, which is near Fire Station The post Lower Valley domestic dispute ends with 1 stabbed, wounded appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Police seek clues in dog’s hanging death in Lower Valley park

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police put out a public call for help Friday to find the person(s) responsible for a dog's hanging death in a Lower Valley park, with investigators calling it "a heinous case of cruelty to animals." Detectives said the small gray poodle mix dog was found hanging from a chain-link The post Police seek clues in dog’s hanging death in Lower Valley park appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: For 3rd day this week, flash floods stall El Paso commute

Click here for ABC-7's Traffic Track Map EL PASO, Texas -- Heavy rain falling across El Paso on Thursday triggered a Flash Flood Warning from the National Weather Service as weather conditions for a third time this week resulted in flooding that disrupted the afternoon commute for Borderland motorists. Northeast and east El Paso, which saw several The post WATCH: For 3rd day this week, flash floods stall El Paso commute appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Woman struck by car, seriously injured in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in central El Paso on Wednesday night. It happened about 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Montana near Copia. The victim hit, believed to be a 21-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center in serious condition. No The post Woman struck by car, seriously injured in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 69

Community Policy