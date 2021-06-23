Cancel
Central Falls, RI

With no explanation, Wyatt ICE detainee population explodes 316%

By Editorial/Opinion
Uprise RI
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Chief Judge John McConnell Jr‘s oversight of the COVID-19 epidemic at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, the warden is required to fill out weekly reports concerning the incidence of infection of and the measures undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These reports are also useful in determining the number of ICE detainees currently incarcerated in the institution. (You can access all the reports here.)

