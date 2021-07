Tom Edward Tolbert, 68, of Bargersville, Indiana passed away on June 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and is now in the arms of Jesus. He was born on August 9, 1952 in Bedford, Indiana to Byron Lee Tolbert and Lou Alma (Reynolds) Tolbert, both of whom preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Lee Tolbert and a sister, Nancy Lynn Crawford.