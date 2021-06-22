Cancel
Enzyme in fat tissue helps control the production of new bone and fat cells, study shows

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn enzyme found in fat tissue in the center of our bones helps control the production of new bone and fat cells, shows a study in mice published today in eLife. The findings may help scientists better understand how the body maintains fat stores and bone production in response to changing conditions, such as during aging. They may also suggest new approaches to treating conditions that cause bone loss in older adults.

