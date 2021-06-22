Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Study determines the mechanism behind respiratory inflammation and finds effective treatment

News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplied Biological Laboratories (Applied Bio), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the respiratory disease market, announced that its study published online in Immunology, Inflammation and Disease was able to determine the mechanism behind respiratory inflammation and treat it effectively with Biovanta(TM), a 100% naturally derived, over-the-counter (OTC) drug for cold, cough and sore throat.

