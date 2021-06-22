County Crime Report: June 23

June 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Fourth Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and taking two wooden rocking chairs with cushions, valued at $150; two metal tables, valued at $20; and a paint to a front door frame, valued at $50. The case is active.

June 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect taking two pots of flowers, valued at $10, off of a front porch. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Beane Avenue following a report of a suspect opening an account using the victim’s information. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sleepy Hollow Drive following a report of a suspect damaging the windshield and hood of a a Toyota Corolla, valued at $1,000.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 p.m., deputies responded to a sidewalk on Sandhill Road to arrest a suspect with several outstanding orders for their arrest from another county. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department charged Cynthia McCormick Parrish.

June 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:57 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hilary Lane following a report of a suspect taking a 2007 Chevy Silverado, valued at $20,000, without permission. The case is active.