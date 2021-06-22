Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Wednesday on NH Chronicle: Effortless Adventures

WMUR.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew to camping? Or, maybe you don’t want to buy all that gear? Effortless Adventures can get you outfitted and sleeping under the stars in a flash.

www.wmur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Family Relationshipsthebuzzmagazines.com

Adventures with Levi

Emily and Steven Shannon welcomed their son Levi Sawyer Shannon (Hebrew name Moshe) to the world Feb. 7. Levi has had no shortage of love and attention from grandparents Marla and Billy Drori and Amy and Jerry Shannon; aunts and uncles David Shannon, Greg Shannon, Lisa Shannon, Rhonda Grintuch and Adam Drori, Jesse Drori and Mel Commisso; and cousins Dalia and Jonah Drori. Levi is named after his late great-grandfathers Seymour “Slugger” Cohen and Moshe Drori. Levi wasted no time setting out on his first adventure, with a road trip to New Orleans and the Florida coast already under his belt. He loved hanging at the beach, swimming at the pool, and roaming the streets of NOLA. For his next adventure, Levi is taking his newly minted passport to visit his Canadian family in Montreal this summer.
Video GamesIGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles - Adventure Mode First Look Trailer

"Watch the latest trailer for fighting game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, detailing its Adventure Mode. Based on the popular Demon Slayer anime, The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena fighting game developed by CyberConnect2, coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam in North America and Europe on October 15."
EntertainmentConcord Monitor

Actors make it look effortless

Next up on the Hatbox Theatre stage is Seminar, created by Pulitzer Prize nominee and creator of hit TV show Smash Theresa Rebeck. The show is presented by RGC Theatrical and will run from July 9 to 18. Seminar, a provocative dramedy that will have you laughing with the cast...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Cove chronicles

Attention local history buffs: The Knappton Cove Heritage Center, across the river in Knappton, Washington, has started producing short informative videos about the history of the former quarantine station. So far, there are four episodes. Episode 1, "First Documented History at Knappton Cove," introduces Knappton Cove, and talks about the...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Dot

Traeger Ironwood 885 wood pellet grill is the pinnacle of effortless summer BBQ

Summer sort of loses its luster once you age out of that guaranteed three month vacation. After that, it’s nothing but sweltering heat and the collective cultural aggravation that comes with it. That is, unless you’ve given yourself over to a rewarding outdoor hobby like, say, barbecuing. It can be a rather zen experience, because it requires lots of smoke, and even more patience. Taming the flame takes years, sometimes decades to master. That is, unless you’ve got a Traeger Ironwood 885 pellet grill.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is delightful and interesting | Hands-on Preview

The fact that there exists a long running video game series where you play as a defense attorney is exactly why I love the hobby. The outlandish adventures of Phoenix Wright were where my love affair with Ace Attorney began – but even as protagonists have come and gone, protecting the innocent continues to make for utterly compelling adventure gameplay. This time around Ryunosuke Naruhodo makes his debut in the courtroom, in the delightful backdrop of Victorian-era London.
WMUR.com

Video: Moose family on Wildcat Mountain

GORHAM, N.H. — A viewer was hiking down Wildcat Mountain recently when they spotted this moose and their calves on a trail. >> MORE FROM WMUR: Loon chick hitches ride on Lake Massabesic.
Berlin, NHWMUR.com

Second summer ATV event planned for Berlin canceled

BERLIN, N.H. — A second ATV festival planned for Berlin this summer has been canceled. The annual Jericho ATV Festival was canceled for the second year in a row at the start of the year, when summer activities were still uncertain because of the pandemic. The Androscoggin Valley ATV Club...
HobbiesNewsweek

VIDEO: Teen Reels in 20-Foot 'Living Dinosaur' Fish

A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with friends. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are considered "prehistoric" fish, meaning they have been in existence since the...
Yogapurewow.com

The 10 Best Workout Dresses, Starting at $28

It’s official — we’re obsessed with the athletic dress trend that’s taking over at the moment. Workout clothes are always a good go-to for grocery store runs, lunch outings and everything in between, but workout dresses are even better. These mini dresses are quite short, but the built-in spandex shorts underneath give the support and coverage you need to feel comfortable out and about. If you’re dying to stock your arsenal like us, here are our favorites to get you started.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 7/7/21 (Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom Tap Points Removed, Plaza Ice Cream Parlor Reopens, Mickey-Shaped Hand Soap Dispenser Arrives, and More)

Hello from what turned out to be a lovely day here at the Magic Kingdom! With a forecast full of rain, we were surprised to find that grey skies gave way to sunshine by midday, and brought barely any rain at all. We certainly aren’t complaining! We found some things at the park to show you, so let’s get started!
Video GamesSiliconera

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Adventure Mode Trailer Looks at Asakusa

There’s yet another Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles trailer to watch, and this one focuses on Adventure Mode. Specifically, it looks at how that part of the fighting game handles a part of the series’ history. In the three minutes of footage, it offers a peek at the Demon Slayer fighting game’s retelling of the Asakusa arc.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Adventure Mode Trailer Looks At Asakusa

There’s another one Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles trailer to watch, and this one focuses on Adventure Mode. In particular, it looks at how that part of the fighting game deals with part of the history of the series. In its three minutes of footage, it offers a glimpse into the demon slayer fighting game’s retelling of the Asakusa arc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy