Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Oregon Cascades SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHWESTERN KLAMATH COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM PDT At 502 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Crescent, or 26 miles southwest of La Pine, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Odell Lake and Crescent Lake. This includes Highway 58 in Oregon between mile markers 63 and 73.alerts.weather.gov