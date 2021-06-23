Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Newman Grove, or 24 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Newman Grove around 720 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH