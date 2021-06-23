Cancel
Antelope County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN PLATTE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE AND NORTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Newman Grove, or 24 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Newman Grove around 725 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
