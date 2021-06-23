Cancel
Atlanta Braves' Max Fried lands on IL with blister on index finger

By Connor Grott
 14 days ago
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, shown April 7, 2021, had been scheduled to start Wednesday in the Braves' series finale against the New York Mets. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves put left-hander Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a blister on his left index finger.

Fried had been scheduled to start in the Braves' series finale against the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field.

The 27-year-old Fried threw seven innings and allowed just one run on two hits in the Braves' win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. He has a 4-4 record and 4.21 ERA over 11 starts this season.

"He noticed [the blister] during the last hitter of his last start," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "We were treating it and waiting as long as we could to see if it'd heal. I think it's something that, if he had to pitch, he probably could.

"I think being proactive and being in front of it, we can hopefully just skip a start and hopefully he'll be ready when he's eligible to come off."

The move was made retroactive to Saturday. The Braves recalled right-hander Kyle Wright in a corresponding roster move.

Snitker said Wright will start in place of Fried on Wednesday against the Mets. Wright allowed two runs on three hits over 4 1/3 innings in his lone MLB start this season, which came April 16 against the Chicago Cubs.

