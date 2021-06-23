Atlanta Braves' Max Fried lands on IL with blister on index finger
June 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves put left-hander Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a blister on his left index finger.
Fried had been scheduled to start in the Braves' series finale against the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field.
The 27-year-old Fried threw seven innings and allowed just one run on two hits in the Braves' win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. He has a 4-4 record and 4.21 ERA over 11 starts this season.
"He noticed [the blister] during the last hitter of his last start," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "We were treating it and waiting as long as we could to see if it'd heal. I think it's something that, if he had to pitch, he probably could.
"I think being proactive and being in front of it, we can hopefully just skip a start and hopefully he'll be ready when he's eligible to come off."
The move was made retroactive to Saturday. The Braves recalled right-hander Kyle Wright in a corresponding roster move.
Snitker said Wright will start in place of Fried on Wednesday against the Mets. Wright allowed two runs on three hits over 4 1/3 innings in his lone MLB start this season, which came April 16 against the Chicago Cubs.