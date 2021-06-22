Parkland school board approves girls wrestling program

Kasey Kruczek, second row at left, Brooke Zumas, second row at right, are among those coaching Parkland's girls wrestling program that was unanimously approved Tuesday as a sanctioned program. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

It is only fitting that Parkland has a girls wrestling program when you consider all that head coach Jon Trenge has done for years for Lehigh Valley girls interested in the sport.

It took longer than anticipated thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Parkland unanimously approved girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Parkland, which last year had more girls on its wrestling roster than any Pennsylvania school, is the 13th PIAA school to sanction a girls program — third (Easton, Executive Education Academy) in District 11.

“There are a lot of different ways to measure success as a coach,” Trenge said. “Being involved in a program that is growing in participants and branching out to include girls gives me a sense of pride knowing that we are introducing more and more people into the sport of wrestling and helping secure its future.”

PIAA guidelines require 100 schools to sanction a sport before it will consider conducting a statewide competition to conclude its season.

Pennsylvania, long considered the nation’s premiere high school wrestling state, is one of only 18 states that has not sanctioned girls wrestling.

SanctionPA, a nonprofit working to grow wrestling’s participation opportunities, is the biggest advocate for girls wrestling. It provides resources, materials and support to competitors, coaches, athletic directors, school administrators in an effort to have girls wrestling become a PIAA-sanctioned sport.

Parkland assistant coach Brooke Zumas is SanctionPA’s chairperson.

“Having Parkland formally recognize girls wrestling is a huge milestone not just for the girls here but for girls across the state,” she said. “Every school that forms a team plays a part in contributing to the growth and momentum of this sport. I’m thankful to be a part of a program that is willing to take an active role in moving the sport forward by creating opportunities for anyone that wants to wrestle.”

All but one of the girls who were part of last season’s Parkland wrestling program return for the 2021-22 season.

Mackenzie DelVecchio, a 2021 graduate, will continue her wrestling career at Lock Haven. She was Parkland’s first female to earn a varsity letter in the sport.

“Wrestling is such an amazing sport and it is so great to see an official girls’ team at Parkland,” DelVecchio said. “We are so lucky to have such supportive coaches and a great team culture. Wrestling has taught me confidence, discipline and how to find strength within. I would love to see other girls have the opportunity to experience all that wrestling has to offer.”

Rising seniors Georgi Butch, who was eighth at the 2021 state girls tournament, and Paige Yatcilla, who placed fifth, are among Parkland’s top returnees who will work with a standout staff, including the state’s largest number of female coaches in 2020-21.

Trenge was a two-time PIAA champion at Parkland and a three-time NCAA Division I All-American at Lehigh where he graduated in 2005.

Assistants include Zumas, former coach at Beat the Streets; Grace Gundrum, a black belt in jiu jitsu and karate and renowned international competitor; and Kasey Kruczek, an alumna of Easton and Campbellsville University’s wrestling programs.

Trenge and Zumas earlier this year led a national webinar about recruiting and coaching girls wrestling.

“Being on the Parkland High School wrestling team has been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” Butch said, “but in the future I hope to see more opportunities for girls in wrestling. It’s so exciting to see our school taking a step toward these opportunities by starting a girls’ team.”

Girls wrestling is among the nation’s fastest growing high school sports, including by more than 30% in 2020-21 despite the COVID-19 pandemic according to SanctionPA.

Parkland is the third school in the last week to sanction girls wrestling. With the state’s growing number of programs, girls will find more suitable scheduling and interest will continue to grow at the youth level.

Girls have dotted many area programs in recent years, but have been forced to compete against boys.

“Parkland having a girls’ team will provide an awesome opportunity for girls to participate in a sport that emphasizes not only individual accomplishment but also the importance of teamwork,” Kruczek said. “It will foster a new community on campus and a place for these girls to belong.”

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Lucky 13

Parkland on Tuesday became the 13th Pennsylvania high school to approve girls wrestling as a sponsored sport. Below is a list of schools in order followed by their district :

J.P. McCaskey (District 3)

Easton (11)

Executive Education Academy (11)

North Allegheny (7)

Central Mountain (6)

Gov. Mifflin (3)

Annville-Cleona (3)

Gettysburg (3)

Brandywine Heights (3)

Delaware Valley (2)

Western Wayne (2)

Bald Eagle Area (6)

Parkland (11)