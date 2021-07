INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another warm and muggy day with a few showers and storms popping up across the state. WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible early this morning. More scattered showers and storms pop up around the state later this afternoon. It doesn’t look like we’ll see severe weather, however, some of the showers and storms that do pop up this afternoon may contain some heavy rainfall. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity will make it feel much warmer.