Battle Mountain High School selects interim principal
Eagle County School District announced Monday that Jason Mills was selected as the interim principal for Battle Mountain High School in Edwards for the 2021-22 school year. Mills previously served as the head of school for Stone Creek Charter School, an independent K-8 school with three campuses across the county. Prior to that, Mills spent more than 10 years with Eagle County Charter Academy, serving in a variety of capacities, including teacher, team leader and governing board director.www.vaildaily.com