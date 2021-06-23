Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle County, CO

Battle Mountain High School selects interim principal

By Vail Daily Staff Report
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eagle County School District announced Monday that Jason Mills was selected as the interim principal for Battle Mountain High School in Edwards for the 2021-22 school year. Mills previously served as the head of school for Stone Creek Charter School, an independent K-8 school with three campuses across the county. Prior to that, Mills spent more than 10 years with Eagle County Charter Academy, serving in a variety of capacities, including teacher, team leader and governing board director.

www.vaildaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Eagle County, CO
Local
Colorado Education
State
Georgia State
City
Edwards, CO
City
Vail, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University#Mountain High#The Vail Daily#The University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Local and state officials terminate mask requirement in schools

As vaccination rates rise across Colorado counties, the state updated its public health order on Thursday, removing the mask requirements for school staff and students. Under this new state order, face coverings are no longer required for unvaccinated people 12 and older in schools. This means that school districts and other child care environments — including summer camps and day cares — are now able to change their policies around masks.
Edwards, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Camp 911 returns to Edwards Field House on July 7

For the past 20 years, Camp 911 has been teaching kids about safety and giving them decision-making skills and practical knowledge of how to act when an emergency occurs. Though Camp 911 was canceled last summer due to COVID-19, Eagle County Emergency Services is again offering it this summer on July 7 at the Edwards Field House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy