3 Different Players Are Recruiting Free Agent DE Melvin Ingram

If there was any one thing to be said about Easton Stick when he came out for the 2019 NFL draft, it’s that the guy just flat-out knows how to win football games. As a four-year contributor, with three years as the Bison’s full-time starter, Stick had a starting-career record of 49-3 by the time he graduated. Those 49 wins are the most by a starting quarterback in FCS history. Remember, this is also the same guy that followed former second-overall pick, Carson Wentz.