3 Different Players Are Recruiting Free Agent DE Melvin Ingram
After finishing up his four-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, veteran defensive end Melvin Ingram is now an unrestricted free agent. Ingram remains on the open market, but with nine years of NFL experience and three Pro Bowl selections to his name, he's one of the top players still available. As a result, a few prominent players from around the league have done their part in recruiting the talented pass rusher.