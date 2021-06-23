Food Fair at Trinity Church

Tara Sheperd, program administrator for the Community Bread Basket, has announced that regular food distributions have resumed. “With COVID-19, the number of clients was reduced tremendously as well as the number of volunteers, but we are getting back to normal,” Sheperd said. Among volunteers recently on hand to assist at a Friday distribution were, clockwise, from left, Mitch Sagan, Jerry Dopp, Joanne McClain, Sheperd, Bob Johnson, Jim O’Brien, Don Eafrati, Anna Long, Jan Futey, Greg Mullins, Carolyn Johnson and Jacob MacGregor. “Anyone looking for something good to do for God and the community may come to 3501 West St. or call (304) 748-7595,” encouraged Jim Pauchnik, CBB board member. Any student looking for service hours can call for information.