Food Fair at Trinity Church

Tullahoma News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food Fair will open for the season at Trinity Lutheran Church on May 5 and run to the fall. Hours are 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through October. The fair offers something different each week and always includes plants, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, beef and pork.

