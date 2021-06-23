2021 Ferrari Portofino M | PH Review
Viewed head on, there is just a hint of Ferrari's last V12 flagship, the F12 Berlinetta, in this new Portofino M. It's the pair of intakes that sit low and wide apart in the bumper, adding menace to the front end. Like the Portofino before it and the California and California T before that, this 2+2 convertible plays a very particular role within Ferrari's model line-up. Those new air intakes, however, are indicative of a slight change in method.www.pistonheads.com