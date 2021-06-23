2021 Ferrari Portofino M | PH Review

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, customers buying their new Ferrari dream-car can now also order an exacting 1:8 or 1:12 bespoke model replica (or even multiple replicas) of their exact car as easily as ordering any other factory option. Ferrari has tapped top micro-fabricator/model maker Amalgam Collection to service the new program, which is rolling out world-wide at Ferrari dealerships as you read this. Amalgam Collection has a long heritage of producing fine bespoke models of special cars commissioned by owners like designer Ralph Lauren and watchmaker Richard Mille, as well as exacting scale models of privately owned jets and yachts for owners. But this is the first time the the creation of a replica is being offered to customers as an integral part of the sales and design process of a carmaker.