Utah fireworks restrictions and bans currently in place
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe drought is prompting many cities and counties around Utah to issue fireworks restrictions to minimize wildfire risks. This document will be updated. Utah's capital city has placed a ban on personal fireworks and open fires until further notice, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday. The firework restriction includes novelty fireworks found at a local stand, such as sparklers and stink bombs.