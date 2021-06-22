Midnight In A Perfect World: Dawn Richard

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans native Dawn Richard is a trailblazing R&B artist that has forged her own unique path during her 15-year career. Originally emerging onto the scene in 2005 as a member of the R&B group Danity Kane, Dawn has since embarked on a stunning solo career to display her innovative and expansive take on R&B that's infused with cutting-edge club rhythms and the New Orleans bounce of her hometown. Following solo releases on her own Our Dawn Entertainment label as well as progressive UK electronic label Local Action, Dawn signed with Merge Records for the release of her new 6th album Second Line that was just released this past April.

