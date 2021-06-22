Mark Bradley: Atlanta’s team: The soaring Hawks and their shining star

ATLANTA — There has long been a disconnect between the Hawks, who moved here from St. Louis in 1968, and their home city. Atlantans like basketball. TV ratings during the NBA playoffs invariably show that this market is among the top 10 watching, even if the Hawks weren't involved. (Or maybe, a cynic might say, because the Hawks weren't involved.) This state has produced a slew of big-time players, from Walt Frazier to Dwight Howard to Anthony Edwards. Many professional athletes — Shaquille O'Neal is one — made their homes here even though they were based elsewhere.