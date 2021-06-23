Cancel
Salinas, CA

Salinas reports two dozen fires in a week

By Melody Waintal
 15 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) In the last week, the Salinas Fire Department reported 24 fires, 11 were vegetation fires from homeless encampments and one major structural fire on Work St . In addition to hundreds of medical emergencies and other 911 calls for service, SFD is BUSY, said Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig's latest Facebook post.

Craig did a ride-along with the Salinas Fire Department on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. She said she was shocked a the number of calls coming in, less than ten minutes apart.

According to her post, the fire department 911 calls have increased exponentially along with the number fires in the city.

"The public should be aware that more calls for service, means more funding needed for staffing and equipment," she said in a Facebook post. "The rapidly increasing number of emergency calls is outgrowing our staffing for our Fire Department. I suspect we will need to discuss expanding SFD soon."

The post Salinas reports two dozen fires in a week appeared first on KION546 .

