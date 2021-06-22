Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Moose Visit Lowe’s Garden Center in Wenatchee Tuesday

By Kyle Lamb
kpq.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple moose were on the loose Tuesday in Wenatchee. According to our news partner iFIBER ONE, Lowe’s Home Improvement was visited by two unexpected customers when a pair calves made their way into the outdoor garden center on Walla Walla Avenue. Store associates reported that the young moose appeared lost and spent much of the 8 o’clock hour outside the store. Eventually the Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted by a Lowe’s manager. The calves were reportedly escorted from the store and into the Horan Natural Area to the north.

www.kpq.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Home, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Wenatchee, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Squirrels#Home Improvement#The Horan Natural Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy