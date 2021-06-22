Moose Visit Lowe’s Garden Center in Wenatchee Tuesday

A couple moose were on the loose Tuesday in Wenatchee. According to our news partner iFIBER ONE, Lowe’s Home Improvement was visited by two unexpected customers when a pair calves made their way into the outdoor garden center on Walla Walla Avenue. Store associates reported that the young moose appeared lost and spent much of the 8 o’clock hour outside the store. Eventually the Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted by a Lowe’s manager. The calves were reportedly escorted from the store and into the Horan Natural Area to the north.