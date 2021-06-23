Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara With More Than 100,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Just $3 for the Next 7 Hours
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Attention budget-savvy beauty stans: Amazon's Prime Day sale is here, and it's packed with plenty of outrageous deals on premium skincare and makeup products with high clout and prestigious claims. But between the buzz of miracle age-reversing creams and "magic in a bottle" healing formulas, one humbly priced beauty basic proves its formula is likewise legendary.www.instyle.com