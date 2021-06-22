HomeVestors: We Buy Ugly Houses

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHomeVestors of America is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Tucson real estate has continued strong thanks to the ongoing activity of local buying experts like HomeVestors, your local We Buy Ugly Houses people. Fred Hubbard of HomeVestors, talks about how HomeVestors buys "Ugly" houses, and is celebrating 25...

Real Estatefanniemae.com

Consumers Increasingly Adamant That It’s a Good Time to Sell, Bad Time to Buy a Home

High Home Prices, Limited Supply Continue to Drive the Diverging Sentiment. WASHINGTON, DC – The Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) was largely unchanged in June, decreasing by 0.3 points to 79.7, despite even greater volatility among its underlying components. The “Good Time to Buy” and “Good Time to Sell” components once again produced the most notable results. On the buy-side, 64 percent of respondents said it’s a bad time to buy a home, up from 56 percent last month; while on the sell-side, 77 percent of respondents said it’s a good time to sell, up from 67 percent last month. The components more closely associated with household finances were largely flat month over month but remain elevated compared to this time last year, particularly the component regarding job security. Year over year, the overall index is up 3.2 points.
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Housing Ladder Gridlock Cramps Apartment Sector

Great attention has been paid to the plight of would-be home buyers in finding affordable housing. But renters face many of the same difficulties, and for much of the same reasons, according to a new study published in mid-June in the journal Housing Studies. And as a result, renter mobility...
Real Estateeastidahonews.com

Buying and selling in a hot housing market

The housing market is white-hot right now! Home prices are way up over last year, and 50% of homes are selling for more than the asking price — $20,000, $50,000, even $100,000 or more in some cases. That’s causing buyers everywhere to do some insane things to get the houses they want. More than half made an offer last year without seeing the house in person. Many are even willing to skip a home inspection if it will get their offer accepted. In case you’re wondering, both are really bad ideas.
Honolulu, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Where We Stand: Affordable Housing Inventory

Calls for more affordable housing are growing as Hawaii's housing market continues its hot streak of rising home prices. According to the real estate firm Locations Hawaii, median sales prices for a single-family home in the islands reached nearly $900,000 in May. Condominium units also rose to half a million dollars during that month.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Lawrenceville United offering rewards for Pittsburgh "We Buy Houses" signs

Signs advertising interest in purchasing homes, aka "We Buy Houses" signs, have come under intense scrutiny lately. The signs have been around for years, and Pennsylvania General Attorney Josh Shapiro put out a warning in March 2019. He called the signs a scam and cautioning Pennsylvanians to be wary since businesses might offer less than what the house is worth, while leaving customers subject to foreclosure. “These scammers are attempting to exploit Pennsylvanians in vulnerable financial situations, and my Bureau of Consumer Protection isn’t buying it,” Shapiro said at the time.
Real Estatethecommunityvoice.com

Should you buy a house or keep saving?

In order to buy a house successfully, unless you’re a military veteran using VA financing, you absolutely need a down payment. Down payment assistance programs, no money down programs that do exist are challenging to qualify for, let alone getting into contract. Here is what to know. That being said,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Lindsay Walston

Is it REALLY A Good Time To Buy A House Right Now?

Yes, this year has been a wild one, to say the least, so it’s completely normal that there are concerns about the status of the housing market and the safety of packing up and moving your family, especially if you don’t have to. The truth is, whether you are renting an apartment or own a home, the answer is the same; it depends.
Real Estate85209.com

Are We in a Housing Bubble? Experts Say No.

The question of whether the real estate market is a bubble ready to pop seems to be dominating a lot of conversations – and everyone has an opinion. Yet, when it comes down to it, the opinions that carry the most weight are the ones based on experience and expertise.
Home & Gardenazbigmedia.com

8 important things to consider when buying a house

What are the most important things to consider when buying a house?. To help you in your mission to buy a house, we asked business leaders and property experts this question for their best tips. From examining your windows to weighing the decision to choose a turn-key home versus a renovation, there are several things that are important to consider when buying a house.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Red Flags You're Buying the Wrong House

Your house is one of the biggest purchases you'll make in your life, so you don't want to make the wrong choice. Buying a house is a huge financial decision. You'll likely need to get a mortgage for your home that you'll pay off for a very long time -- and it will cost you tens of thousands of dollars in interest. You'll also need to cover high transaction fees for the purchase, including closing costs that can be 2% to 5% of the purchase price.
Real Estatestlouisnews.net

Best Questions to Ask When Buying a House

Whether you are a first-time house buyer or a veteran in the game, it is easy to fall in love with a house that will cause you endless problems in the future. It can happen when one is not keen on what to inquire about when buying. One of the biggest challenges is that buyers mostly go wrong when asking questions. They may ask questions but not the right questions. This article gives buyers some of the best questions to ask, and here are some of them.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Who’s buying the houses? Investors amassing thousands of Airbnb rentals

Investors hunting for returns in the frenzied U.S. real estate market are tapping a new strategy: building massive portfolios of houses to rent out on Airbnb. A recent filing reveals that Dublin, Ohio-based ReAlpha is seeking to spend as much as $1.5 billion, including debt, to buy short-term rentals at an unprecedented scale. The money would be enough to purchase roughly 5,000 homes, Chief Executive Officer Giri Devanur said in an interview.
BusinessPosted by
ETF Focus

Buy This ETF To Hedge Against Rising Housing Inflation

Note: I'm excited to introduce to you to ETF Monkey, who will be an occasional guest contributor to ETF Focus on TheStreet. He's been covering the ETF industry for several years and has built a large following at both Seeking Alpha and his personal website. Be sure to also check him out on his social media accounts using the links below.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Can You Afford To Buy That House During This Crazy Real Estate Market?

The housing market has been on fire during the Covid pandemic. People are looking to change locales, get more space, or just make some money owning real estate. Don't forget less than a decade ago; we were just coming out of the great recession and a major housing crisis. It is imperative that you put some thought behind where you want to live and how much house you can really afford. It may be tempting to rush and get in a bidding war during this crazy real estate market, but is this the best thing for your financial future? Or a huge real estate mistake?
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

What Happens When Companies Buy Houses?

If you’ve ever seen signs for companies that say they buy houses, or maybe you’ve been approached by one, you might find yourself wondering exactly what it is that they do. There are a couple of different types of companies that buy houses cash. There are those ones that you...

