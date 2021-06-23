Snow White Live-Action Remake Casts Lead Actress
Up-and-coming theater kid Rachel Zegler is playing Snow White in Disney’s next live-action movie production reports Deadline’s Justin Kroll on Tuesday. A practiced soprano, this is Zegler’s second major singing role after landing the part of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, beating out over 30,000 other hopefuls. The 20-year-old is of Colombian descent and is the company’s latest diversity hire after R&B singer Halle Bailey was handpicked to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid.www.giantfreakinrobot.com