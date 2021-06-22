Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says

By Howard Schneider Ann Saphir
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

"We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," Powell said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel.

Recent price increases have pushed the consumer price index to a 13-year high, prompting Republicans on the committee to offer charts detailing spikes in consumer items like bacon and used cars to suggest price increases are getting out of hand.

"We have unstable employment and higher inflation," said Representative Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, referring to the Fed's congressionally mandated goals of ensuring maximum employment and stable prices. "Something has to give."

The recent high inflation readings, however, "don't speak to a broadly tight economy" that would require higher interest rates, Powell said, referring to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic.

Those price pressures should ease on their own, Powell said.

In setting upcoming monetary policy, the Fed chief pledged that the central bank would keep its eyes focused on a broad set of labor market statistics, including how different racial and other groups are faring.

"We will not just look at the headline numbers for unemployment," Powell told the members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. "We will look at all kinds of measures ... That is the most important thing we can do" to ensure the benefits of the recovery are more fully shared.

Markets were little changed over the course of the hearing.

Powell's comments were "not really much that we haven't heard before," said Michael Brown, a senior analyst at payments firm Caxton, London.

A SENSITIVE PIVOT

But the session, at times a sparring match between Democrats and Republicans over the Biden administration's economic plans, hinted at the delicate line the Fed must walk in coming months as it balances inflation risks with its promise to ensure the economy recovers all the jobs lost after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkNOZ_0acTMhFz00
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a U.S. House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee hearing on coronavirus crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Until recently there was little perceived conflict between those goals.

Yet since Powell last appeared before the subcommittee in September, the central bank's outlook for inflation has doubled. Projections released by the Fed last week showed prices in 2021 are expected to increase at a 3.4% rate, compared with the 1.7% projected as of last September.

Recent job growth, meanwhile, has been slower than hoped. Some of Powell's colleagues are now openly suggesting the pandemic prompted so many people to retire it may be unrealistic to think the United States can return to the pre-crisis level of employment before the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy.

That is a stance counter to Powell's own focus on restoring the economy to the conditions of early 2020, and to that of the subcommittee's influential Democratic chairman, Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, who pushed Powell on Tuesday to ensure a fair and equitable jobs recovery.

"Millions of Americans are depending on the Fed to continue to support the economy’s recovery,” said Clyburn, who has close ties to President Joe Biden.

Biden must decide in coming weeks whether to reappoint Powell to a second four-year term. In the closing minutes of the hearing the Fed chair received a glowing review from another ranking Democrat, House Financial Services committee chair Maxine Waters of California.

Waters noted that Powell was ready to "think big" about policy as the pandemic took hold and said she wanted to thank him "not only for his leadership ... but his creativity."

Still, a rapidly improving economic landscape is beginning to reshape views at the Fed about when to reduce some of those pandemic efforts as the crisis recedes.

At their meeting last week Fed officials projected they may raise interest rates as soon as 2023, perhaps a year earlier than anticipated, and Powell said during a news conference that the central bank was beginning talks about when to pare down its $120 billion in monthly purchases of government bonds and securities used to support the recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUwvu_0acTMhFz00

Powell told reporters the economy "is still a ways off" from the progress in rehiring that the Fed has said it wants to see before making any changes, a cue that the timing of an actual policy shift remains up in the air.

But the change in tone and projections surprised markets, which are now keenly watching to see if the Fed is hedging its job market promises.

Market trading in inflation-protected and other securities shows investors betting the Fed will raise rates even faster than policymakers project, a potential loss of faith in the central bank's willingness to run a "hot" high-inflation economy to encourage a robust jobs recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oelo1_0acTMhFz00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Federal Reserve Chair#Republicans#The Coronavirus Crisis#Caxton#Democrats#Democratic#Americans#House Financial Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed Minutes Reveal Little for Markets

Minutes released Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's mid-June meeting of its monetary policy committee offered little further guidance to markets as to when the central bank might begin raising interest rates or otherwise cutting support to the economy. Some participants expressed that while the coronavirus pandemic had largely been brought...
EconomyBloomberg

Fed Should Taper MBS Purchases Really Fast, Blinder Says

Former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Alan Blinder, a Princeton University professor, says the Fed's mortgage-backed securities purchases don't make sense anymore. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin on "Balance of Power." (Source: Bloomberg)
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
BusinessBloomberg

Fed Minutes of June FOMC Under Scrutiny for Taper-Timing Hints

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The record of the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month, which surprised investors with a hawkish pivot, will be scrutinized on Wednesday for any hints on when the central bank will pare back its support for the economy.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fed Minutes Hint At Patience Regarding Tapering Asset Purchases

(RTTNews) - With officials still seeing risks to the economic outlook, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting suggest the central bank will not be in a hurry to begin scaling back its asset purchase program. The Fed has repeatedly said it plans to continue to its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,800 post Fed minutes as U.S. yields dip

(Updates with latest price movement, adds comments) * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at over four-month low. July 7 (Reuters) - Gold firmed above $1,800 an ounce on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields declined after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed officials felt its ‘substantial progress’ goal on economic recovery has not yet been met.
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

IMF chief sees risk of sustained rise in U.S. inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said further fiscal support in the United States could fuel inflationary pressures and warned that the risk of a sustained rise in prices could require raising interest rates earlier-than-expected. Higher U.S. interest rates, in turn, could lead to a sharp tightening...
Businesswibqam.com

Fed minutes may provide clues on bond-taper timeline, inflation outlook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – At its June policy meeting the Federal Reserve edged towards a debate over when and how to reduce its support for a U.S. economy healing from the coronavirus pandemic, and the release of the minutes later on Wednesday may provide insight on how fast that discussion is evolving amid an unexpectedly large jump in inflation.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Surging inflation could derail economic recovery from pandemic, IMF warns

Surging inflation, particularly in the United States, has emerged as a new threat to the global economy as it faces a "worsening two-track recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday. "There is a risk of a more sustained rise in inflation or inflation expectations, which...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-South African rand steady; eyes on Fed minutes

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand steadied against the dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with market attention pinned on the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. At 1500 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3750 against the dollar, close to its previous...
Businesskitco.com

Fed officials say important they be 'well positioned' to act, minutes show

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they needed to be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting.
BusinessMetro International

Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting confirmed the world’s biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against...
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fed minutes show growing debate over when to pull stimulus

Federal Reserve officials debated last month how quickly they would need to begin pulling back support for the U.S. economy as both the pace of recovery and inflation exceed their expectations. Minutes from the June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s monetary policymaking arm, released Wednesday...
BusinessFortune

Higher inflation is no longer hypothetical—and it has Americans worried

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. At its last reading in June, the Consumer Price Index was up 5% year-over-year in May. That's the highest inflation uptick since 2008. Soon after that data was published, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell went...

Comments / 0

Community Policy