Alice M. (Bishop, Hopwood) Christopher, 85, of Franklin, IN and a resident of Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born February 20, 1936 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts to Rev. Walter Callen Bishop and Susie Woods (Robinson) Bishop. She married Rev. Paul S. Hopwood on June 8, 1956 and had five children, one dying as an infant, they divorced in 1978, he preceded her in death on September 27, 2016. She married Rev. Richard L. Christopher on December 25, 1986, he preceded her in death on June 22, 2013. She then married Rev. Paul T. Nugent on February 14, 2015; he survives.