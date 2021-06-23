Cancel
CM Punk Talks Pitch for WrestleMania 29 Triple-Threat Match with John Cena, The Rock

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main event for WrestleMania 29 would've looked a little different if WWE had followed through on a pitch by CM Punk. The former WWE star said Tuesday that one idea thrown around was to put him in a Triple Threat match against The Rock and John Cena. Instead, Punk...

bleacherreport.com
