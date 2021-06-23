CM Punk Talks Pitch for WrestleMania 29 Triple-Threat Match with John Cena, The Rock

The following contains SPOILERS for F9. Don't say I didn't warn ya. At this point, after nine Fast and Furious movies and a spinoff, it seems like this franchise has done just about everything. Even things fans have joked about, such as going into outer space, have now been covered. With Vin Diesel saying that Fast and Furious 10 will indeed be two movies, it's difficult to imagine just what the team will do to try and top themselves in those two installments. However, there is one thing that Fast and Furious 10 absolutely needs to include at some point: an on-screen battle between pro wrestling titans. We need to see John Cena take on The Rock one more time.