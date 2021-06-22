More Details Emerge Surrounding Blackhawks’ Alleged Cover-Up of Sexual Abuse by Former Coach

This story continues to get worse for the Chicago Blackhawks and for the victims of the alleged actions by the team and former coach Brad Aldrich. According to a continued report by Dave McKinney and Tony Arnold of WBEZ in Chicago, former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich had been investigated for other sexual assault allegations against him, following an initial incident in 2010 involving two former players, but the organization did not aid police in those subsequent investigations.