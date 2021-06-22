Who Is The Star In The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Commercial?

With the recent announcement of a collaboration between the game creation system Dreams and luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz, you’d be forgiven if you immediately thought of some kind of racing game within Dreams or a high end, unobtainable video game themed Mercedes car (If I had the money I would be down for that honestly). However, this collaboration is not exactly what you may first assume. Instead, Dreams developers Media Molecule and Mercedes-Benz have come together to create a game within the creation system that imagines an idealistic future for humanity.