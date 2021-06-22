Cancel
Clarksburg, WV

Cassie Jo “Cricket” Phillips

By Production
WDTV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassie Jo “Cricket” Phillips, 64, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 following an extended illness.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 15, 1957.She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Wayne Phillips; step-father, Raymond Paul Ruckman; brother, Nelse Phillips; nephews, Jeremy Phillips and Raymond “Bub” Ruckman; and sister-in-law, Deborah Ruckman.Cassie leaves behind her loving mother, Eleanor “Emo” Wamsley; brothers, Donald Lee Phillips and wife Suzette, Harry Phillips and wife Debra, Jeff Phillips and wife Sandy, Raymond Ruckman and wife Eliza, James “J.O.” Ruckman, and Bobby Ruckman and wife Beulah; sister, Debra Blackwell and husband Shannon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her beloved dog Cocoa. Cricket was a graduate of South Harrison High School Class of 1976. She worked at Burger King, Heartland Nursing Home, and several other businesses. She loved collecting Coca Cola and Mickey Mouse merchandise. She especially enjoyed camping at Big Bear and going on cruises. She was Christian by faith and loved listening to bible verses, particularly sermons given by Joel Osteen. Cricket never met a stranger and found joy in playing jokes on everyone. She will be sadly missed by her family and her many great friends. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor James Malick presiding. In keeping with her wishes, Cricket will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

www.wdtv.com
